BoG intensifies financial sector reforms to strengthen economic resilience

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), says the central bank is intensifying financial sector reforms to strengthen resilience and support sustainable economic growth.
He said a stable financial system remained essential for businesses, households and investors.
Dr. Asiama made the statement during the 10th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo held in Accra.
According to him, the Bank of Ghana had shifted towards a more proactive and risk-sensitive supervisory framework.
He explained that the approach was intended to identify vulnerabilities early and strengthen financial stability.
“Financial stability is not an abstract concept reserved for regulators,” he stated.
The Governor said the central bank’s strategy focused on proactive risk identification, governance and innovation resilience.
He disclosed that enhanced data analytics and early warning systems were being deployed to detect vulnerabilities.
Dr. Asiama noted that digital transformation was reshaping global finance and required stronger regulatory oversight.
He said cybersecurity, operational resilience and technology governance had become critical pillars of prudential supervision.
The Governor stressed the need for stronger institutional governance and accountability within regulated institutions.
He warned that weak controls and poor risk culture could evolve into systemic threats.
Dr. Asiama said the Bank was investing in supervisory capacity to address emerging risks linked to climate change, artificial intelligence and digital assets.
He explained that climate-related risks now had direct implications for financial resilience and economic sustainability.
The Governor noted that the resilience of the financial system would depend on the ability of institutions to manage risks proactively.
He urged financial institutions to prioritise transparency, compliance and strong governance practices.
Dr. Asiama reiterated the importance of public-private collaboration in sustaining Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.
He expressed confidence that stronger reforms would help build a resilient financial system capable of supporting long-term development.
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