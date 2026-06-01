BoG exploring digital platforms to help small businesses raise capital – Dr Asiama

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Pandit Asiamah

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has revealed that efforts are underway to leverage technology to make it easier for small businesses and individuals to raise capital through their mobile phones.

Speaking at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 in London, Dr. Asiama said the central bank is working on technological solutions that could democratize access to financing and support entrepreneurship across the country.

According to him, the vision is to create a system where even micro and small-scale entrepreneurs can mobilise funds directly through digital platforms without having to rely solely on traditional financing channels.

"It should be possible for someone to raise amounts on their phones, and possible for a waakye seller who needs some GH¢20,000 to go on the phone and raise that capital. We are working on the technology side of things," Dr. Asiama stated.

The Governor noted that expanding access to finance remains a critical component of Ghana's economic transformation agenda, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which contribute significantly to employment and economic growth.

He explained that advances in financial technology are creating new opportunities for businesses to connect with investors and access funding more efficiently. He added that digital financial solutions could help bridge longstanding financing gaps that have constrained the growth of many small enterprises.

Dr. Asiama's remarks come amid growing discussions on the role of technology in deepening financial inclusion and broadening access to capital for underserved businesses and entrepreneurs.

The proposed digital fundraising framework, if implemented, could open new avenues for entrepreneurs across the country to mobilise capital, expand their operations and contribute more effectively to economic development.

The Ghana-UK Investment Summit brought together policymakers, investors, financial sector leaders and business executives to discuss opportunities for strengthening trade, investment and economic cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

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