Chief of Staff urges businesses to prioritise social impact over profit

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has called on the private sector to prioritise social impact in their investments, urging businesses to look beyond profit and contribute to national development, particularly in healthcare.

Speaking at the official opening of Euracare Hospital’s new multi-specialist facility at Adjiringanor in Accra, he said private sector investment in health infrastructure plays a critical role in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.

The facility offers surgical, diagnostic, maternity, and specialist outpatient services, and is expected to improve access to advanced medical care while reducing the number of patients travelling abroad for treatment.

Mr Debrah described the investment as a significant contribution to national development and a model for public-private collaboration in critical sectors.

“The private sector has a crucial role to play in national development. Businesses must look beyond profit and invest in initiatives that create lasting value for society,” he stated.

He added that investments in healthcare not only support government efforts but also deliver long-term benefits to citizens by improving access and quality of care.

Co-founder of Euracare Hospital, Benjamin Dabo, said the facility remains committed to delivering high-quality specialist services and bridging gaps in healthcare access.

Also speaking at the event, Administrator of the Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, highlighted ongoing efforts to improve access to specialist treatment and reduce the burden on patients seeking care abroad.

The opening comes amid growing demand for specialist healthcare services in Ghana, with many patients still travelling overseas for advanced treatment.

Euracare Hospital says the new facility is expected to expand access to modern healthcare services locally and strengthen the country’s health delivery system.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.