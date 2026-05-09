Charles Amissah’s death must mark a turning point for emergency healthcare – Abass Nurudeen

Abass Nurudeen, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Social Investment Fund, has reiterated the call for urgent reforms to Ghana’s emergency healthcare system following the death of 29-year-old Charles Amissah.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding Amissah’s death should serve as a turning point in the country’s approach to emergency medical care and response.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Nurudeen stressed the need for authorities to strengthen emergency healthcare delivery to ensure that patients in critical conditions receive prompt and adequate treatment.

He also agreed that the incident had exposed serious gaps within the healthcare system, particularly in handling emergency cases. He urged stakeholders to act decisively to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"I would say the death of Charles Amissah, as tragic as it is, should mark a turning point in emergency care health delivery in this country," he said on Newsfile on Saturday.

"We should put in place the necessary mechanisms to ensure that some of these avoidable deaths do not happen in the future," he added.

His comments follow the release of an investigative committee report, which concluded that Charles Amissah died as a result of medical negligence after suffering a hit-and-run accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra earlier this year.

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