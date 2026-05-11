When Seconds Matter: A call for nationwide First Aid Awareness after the Upper Denkyira West tragedy

Alex Boateng, the writer

Introduction

The death of Charles Amissah and others reminds us of a painful truth that sometimes, it is not only the incident that claims a life, but the gaps in timely and appropriate emergency response in the moments that follow.

The recent tragic death of Nana Kwabena Okyere, the Mmratehene (Youth Chief) of the Ayanfuri Traditional Area in the Upper Denkyira West District, who reportedly died after accidentally discharging a pump-action shotgun during the funeral rites of the late Abusua Panyin Akwasi Kwateng, brings this stark reality into painful focus.

It also reopens a long-standing concern about the entrenchment of indiscriminate gunfire at public gatherings. What should have remained a solemn and dignified moment of farewell to the late Abusua Panyin Akwasi Kwateng has instead become a moment of grief and reflection. A life, one of authority, tradition, and community significance, has been lost in an instant, leaving behind not just sorrow, but difficult questions we cannot ignore. Why do we continue to tolerate the display and discharge of firearms at public gatherings?

As I watched the disturbing footage, my thoughts were less about the incident itself and more about the response that unfolded around it. In those few decisive minutes when confusion, fear, and urgency collide, are we as a people equipped with the basic awareness needed to respond appropriately? Or are we left to act on instinct, sometimes in ways that may unintentionally worsen an already tragic situation?

One of the most disturbing observations is the manner in which Nana Kwabena Okyere was carried from the scene. There appeared to be no calm or coordinated emergency response. Instead, what unfolded was a hurried attempt to move him, driven more by panic than by any visible application of basic first aid principles. It is in moments like these that the importance of first aid becomes most evident. The initial handling of an injured person can significantly influence outcomes. This highlights the urgent need to equip citizens with the basic knowledge and skills required to administer first aid effectively.

I witnessed a similar incident involving a fuel tanker and a Mercedes 207 on the Accra - Kumasi Road, where instead of attending to the injured, some citizens were taking videos of the scene while others siphoned fuel from the overturned tanker. It was a deeply distressing moment. I felt a profound sadness for Mother Ghana and for the state of our collective humanity, as concern for life seemed to give way to spectacle and self-interest at a moment that demanded compassion and urgency.

I must state clearly that I am not a medical professional, and it would therefore be inappropriate for me to prescribe specific clinical steps such as controlling bleeding or administering emergency care. However, what this incident has taught me is something far more fundamental: the urgent need for widespread, practical first aid knowledge and a strong emergency response culture among the general public. Ghana must prioritise basic, accessible, and continuous education on emergency response awareness.

Conclusion

The tragedy in Upper Denkyira West should not only be remembered for its loss, but also for the lessons it offers. Emergencies are unpredictable, but our response to them does not have to be. We may not all be medical professionals, but we can all be better prepared citizens. As a country, we must invest in public education, promote widespread first aid awareness, and build a culture where informed response replaces panic. There is also an urgent need to properly equip our emergency vans with the necessary medical tools and resources to ensure swift and effective response when emergencies occur. As citizens, let us ensure that when the next critical moment arises, we are not helpless observers but a society ready to act responsibly and with compassion.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.