Access Bank Ghana appoints two Executive Directors to strengthen leadership team

Access Bank (Ghana) PLC has announced the appointment of two accomplished banking executives to its senior leadership team, following regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana.

Eugene Ocansey joins the Bank as Executive Director, Retail and SME Banking, while Nana Kwabena Afoom has been appointed Executive Director, Wholesale Banking.

The appointments underscore the Bank's commitment to attracting exceptional talent in support of its strategic agenda to grow, transform, and protect the franchise.

Together, Eugene Ocansey and Nana Kwabena Afoom bring more than four decades of combined experience spanning retail banking, SME development, corporate and institutional banking, digital transformation, business growth, and risk management.

Their appointments strengthen the leadership capacity required to build a future-ready institution and deliver sustainable value to customers, shareholders, employees, and the communities the Bank serves.

The Bank's growth agenda is focused on deepening customer relationships, expanding market share across retail, SME, commercial, and corporate banking, and strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in Ghana.

Its transformation agenda is centred on digitisation, innovation, operational excellence, and delivering a simpler, faster, and more seamless banking experience for customers. Equally important is the Bank's commitment to protecting the franchise through strong governance, prudent risk management, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity resilience, and the preservation of stakeholder trust.

A Proven Leader in Retail and Digital Banking

Eugene Ocansey brings more than 21 years of banking experience to his new role, 18 of which have been spent in senior leadership positions. His career spans Ghana Commercial Bank, Prudential Bank Ghana Limited, and Stanbic Bank Ghana, where he served as Head of Personal and Private Banking.

Across these institutions, he led transformative initiatives in retail distribution, customer experience, business development, and digital banking, building a reputation for delivering results in complex and competitive environments.

He holds an Executive MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Tourism from the University of Cape Coast. He has also completed executive programmes at Cambridge University, the University of Oxford, and Henley Business School.

A Corporate Banking Leader with a Strong Track Record

Nana Kwabena Afoom is a seasoned banking executive with more than 24 years of progressive experience in corporate, commercial, SME, and retail banking. Most recently, he served as Divisional Head of Corporate Banking at GTBank Ghana, where he drove corporate strategy, business growth, and portfolio quality.

His career has also seen him hold senior positions, including Group Head of SME Banking and Regional Head of Retail Banking. He has served on several executive committees and as Management Representative on the Board Credit Committee.

Nana Kwabena Afoom has built a strong track record in business development, relationship management, portfolio growth, profitability, and risk management.

He holds a Master of Science degree in International Economics, Banking and Finance from Cardiff Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ghana. He has also completed the McKinsey Executive Leadership Programme.

Commenting on the appointments, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, Ama Sarpong Barwuah, said:

"These appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class leadership team. Eugene and Nana bring the experience, character, and execution capability required to help us grow sustainably, transform for the future, and protect the trust that our customers and stakeholders place in us."

Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, Pearl Nkrumah, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Eugene Ocansey and Nana Kwabena Afoom to Access Bank Ghana. Both executives bring proven leadership, extensive industry experience, and a strong track record of delivering results.

"Their appointments will accelerate our growth agenda, deepen customer engagement, and strengthen our governance and risk culture as we continue to build a future-ready institution. Their experience and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of Access Bank Ghana's success."

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