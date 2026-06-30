Access Bank partners with Birmingham City University to champion green financing for SMEs

Access Bank Ghana and Birmingham City University have strengthened their commitment to sustainable business development by concluding a two-day SME Green Financing and Sustainability Workshop aimed at equipping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the knowledge and tools to adopt environmentally responsible business practices and access green financing opportunities.

The workshop, held in Accra on June 18, brought together SME owners, prospective clients and bank staff as part of the second phase of the partnership between the two institutions, which was established in 2024 to embed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into Access Bank Ghana's lending operations and capacity-building programmes.

The initiative seeks to help businesses integrate sustainability into their operations while positioning them to benefit from emerging global financing opportunities linked to environmental and social governance standards.

Speaking at the workshop, Executive Director for Retail and SME Banking at Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, Eugene Ocansey, said the effects of climate change are already being felt by businesses across Ghana through rising energy costs and disruptions to supply chains, making sustainability an urgent business priority.

"The conversation is no longer about whether green finance matters. The real question is whether Ghanaian businesses and financial institutions are ready to take advantage of the opportunities available," he said.

Mr. Ocansey disclosed that the bank plans to incorporate sustainability assessments into its credit evaluation processes, with businesses demonstrating strong environmental practices expected to enjoy preferential financing terms.

"Sustainability is directly linked to business growth and profitability," he said. "It could mean financing energy-efficient equipment that lowers electricity bills or supporting cleaner production methods that improve long-term resilience."

The workshop was facilitated by Prof. Amin Karimu and Prof. Javed Ghulam Hussain.

The facilitators led sessions on sustainable business models, green financing structures and practical ESG integration tailored for SMEs. They encouraged participants to view sustainability as a strategic driver of growth rather than merely a regulatory obligation.

According to the professors, businesses that adopt responsible environmental and social practices consistently demonstrate stronger profitability, greater resilience and increased appeal to investors.

The workshop forms part of Access Bank Ghana's broader strategy to establish itself as a leading sustainable bank in West Africa by aligning its operations with evolving global financing standards and environmental governance expectations while supporting SMEs to build resilient and competitive businesses.

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