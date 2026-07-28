The financial management imperative for SMEs in Ghana and Africa: From survival to sustainable prosperity

Small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) constitute the backbone of Ghanaian and African economies, yet their transformative potential remains largely unrealised due to a persistent and systemic deficiency in financial management capabilities.

Drawing on recent empirical research, including randomised controlled trials conducted by the University of Ghana Business School, and contemporary data on digital financial inclusion across the continent, I will try to argue that the prevailing discourse on SME development which prioritises access to finance over financial stewardship is fundamentally misdirected.

Through an examination of working capital management practices, the separation of personal and business finances, and the transformative role of digital financial technologies, this article will posit that financial discipline constitutes the foundational capability upon which all other forms of enterprise development must be built.

The evidence suggests that targeted financial literacy interventions can increase SME profits by approximately 26%, while the strategic adoption of digital financial tools offers a pathway to formalisation, creditworthiness, and sustainable growth.

For policymakers, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs alike, the imperative is clear: financial management is not a bureaucratic necessity but a strategic capability that determines whether African SMEs merely survive or truly thrive.

The Paradox of Potential

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises are not merely participants in Ghana's economy they are the economy. Representing roughly 92 percent of registered businesses, contributing approximately 70 percent of GDP, and accounting for up to 80 percent of total employment, SMEs are the engine of national development.

Across Africa, the picture is similarly striking: SMEs account for 34 to 70 percent of GDP and up to 86 percent of employment. Yet, despite this numerical dominance, their contribution to GDP has remained "stubbornly flat for two decades," according to the African Development Bank's 2025 African Economic Outlook.

This stagnation is not a function of insufficient ambition or entrepreneurial spirit it is a function of a profound and largely unaddressed capability gap.

The prevailing narrative in development circles has long centred on access to finance as the primary constraint to SME growth. This narrative is seductive in its simplicity: provide capital, and enterprises will flourish.

Yet the evidence points in a different direction. Research conducted by the University of Ghana Business School, in partnership with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the International Growth Centre, has disclosed that "technical assistance is the topmost need for businesses even ahead of capital".

We often mention and with my experience managing one of the Business Resource Centre's in Ada and working with most of the SME's and some who were under the One District One Factory programme, I observed access to capital was their core challenge but there are other vital factors that need addressing even more than capital investment".

This finding for me fundamentally reframes the SME development challenge: the problem is not merely that enterprises lack money, but that they lack the capability to manage money effectively when they have it.

The consequences of this capability deficit are stark. In Ghana, the Ghana Enterprises Agency reports that 60 percent of MSMEs do not survive past year two. Other estimates suggest that within the first five years, approximately 40 percent of new businesses fail.

A 2024 SKB Journal study revealed that 65 percent of SMEs in Ghana lack standardised accounting systems, making it difficult to track revenue, manage expenses, or access credit from financial institutions. These are not statistics to be lamented from a distance; they represent millions of livelihoods extinguished, billions in potential value destroyed, and a continent's developmental aspirations deferred.

The Anatomy of Financial Dysfunction: Working Capital and the Personal-Business & Divide

To understand why SMEs fail, one must understand how they manage or fail to manage their working capital. Working capital management involves the stewardship of cash, receivables, payables, and inventory to ensure a sustainable balance between liquidity and profitability. It is, in essence, the art of keeping the enterprise alive from one transaction to the next. Yet research has consistently found that SMEs in Ghana exhibit profound deficiencies in precisely this domain.

The specific failings are well-documented: an absence of working capital plans and frameworks; an inability to conduct cash planning and budgeting; and an inability to consistently maintain accounts. These are not abstract technical shortcomings; they are existential vulnerabilities.

Ineffective working capital management leads to excessive inventory, delayed customer payments, weakened supplier relationships, and ultimately, business failure. The consequences ripple outward: slow payment cycles constrain suppliers, job losses erode household incomes, and the informalisation of economic activity perpetuates a cycle of exclusion from formal financial systems.

Perhaps the most pernicious and widespread practice is the conflation of personal and business finances. This is not merely a matter of poor bookkeeping it is a fundamental failure of enterprise governance. When household financing activities are not separated from business operations, entrepreneurs cannot accurately assess the viability of their ventures, make informed decisions about investment and growth, or present credible financial information to potential lenders. I have also through my dealings with them observed, "Entrepreneurs often treat business proceeds as personal income, leading to cash flow crises when operational costs arise".

The result is a vicious cycle: without clear financial data, businesses fail to plan effectively; without effective planning, they fail to grow; without growth, they remain trapped in the informal economy, invisible to financial institutions and excluded from the formal credit systems that could enable their expansion.

The Financial Literacy Dividend: Evidence from the Field

If financial mismanagement is the disease, financial literacy is the cure and the evidence for its efficacy is compelling. A randomised controlled trial chanced upon initial my research came up with this conducted by the University of Ghana Business School, involving 288 SMEs in the Greater Accra Region, examined the impact of best-practice working capital management training on SME financial performance.

The findings were striking: access to knowledge and skills on effective working capital management led to "greater firm performance, evidenced by improved sales, reduced cash conversion cycle, and higher profit". The estimated increase in profit was approximately 26 percent.

This finding is not an isolated anomaly. A separate study examining SMEs in the Accra Metropolitan Area found "a significant positive relationship between financial knowledge and SME performance" as well as "a significant positive relationship between financial awareness and SME performance".

Financial literacy, in other words, is not a peripheral concern but a necessary condition for enterprise success. It enables entrepreneurs to make informed decisions about investment, pricing, and growth; it provides the foundation for credible financial reporting; and it builds the discipline required to separate personal consumption from business reinvestment.

The policy implications are significant. If financial literacy training can increase SME profits by a quarter, then investments in financial education represent one of the highest-return interventions available to governments and development partners. Yet such investments remain disproportionately small relative to the scale of the challenge.

While the Government of Ghana allocated approximately 300 million cedis for the national apprenticeship programme in 2025, the focus on basic vocational training while commendable may not address the deeper capability gaps that constrain SME growth.

The International Labour Organisation's 2025 Skills Development Report has shown that "basic vocational training programmes create low employment outcomes for participants within one year". What is needed, instead, is a deliberate and systematic investment in financial capability building not as an add-on to existing programmes, but as a core component of enterprise development strategy.

Digital Transformation: The Technological Catalyst

If financial literacy provides the knowledge, digital technology provides the tools. The strategic adoption of information and communication technology (ICT) in financial management represents a transformative opportunity for African SMEs to transcend the limitations of manual, opaque, and error-prone processes.

Research examining SMEs in Ghana's Berekum East Municipality found that ICT tools including accounting software, financial management systems, and electronic payment platforms positively moderated the relationship between cash management and financial performance.

When SMEs use ICT tools efficiently, they are able to "optimise the use of internal funds while, at the same time, reducing liquidity risks". Digital financial management is not merely a convenience; it is a strategic capability that enables enterprises to operate with greater precision, transparency, and control.

The digital payments revolution in Africa has been nothing short of transformative. Ghana remains "one of the continent's standout performers," with over 51 million mobile money accounts and a robust ecosystem supported by MTN MoMo, Telecel Cash, and other platforms. Ghanaian fintech companies such as Korba and Hubtel are building platforms that "integrate payments, lending, payroll, and e-commerce, enabling businesses to manage all financial activities digitally".

The implications for SMEs are profound: digital payment systems provide real-time visibility over revenue, reduce the risks associated with handling physical cash, and critically create verifiable digital financial footprints that can serve as the basis for credit assessment.

The emergence of platforms specifically designed for the Ghanaian SME sector signals a maturing ecosystem. Sikaflow, an integrated digital commerce, accounting, tax automation, and financial management platform, is designed to support more than 2 million Ghanaian MSMEs, addressing a portion of Africa's estimated $5.2 trillion small-business financing gap.

Similarly, the United Nations Capital Development Fund has advanced five digital finance solutions to expand access to finance for MSMEs, addressing barriers including "access to credit, financial management, savings opportunities, and business expansion support". The infrastructure for digital financial management is being built; the question is whether SMEs will adopt it.

From Financial Exclusion to Creditworthiness: The Formalisation Dividend

One of the most compelling arguments for improved financial management is its role in enabling access to formal credit. The financing gap for MSMEs globally is estimated at $8 trillion; in Africa, the gap is estimated at $5.2 trillion.

These figures represent not merely unmet demand for loans, but a fundamental failure of intermediation a failure that stems, in significant part, from the information asymmetry that characterises the relationship between informal SMEs and formal financial institutions.

Banks and other formal lenders require credible financial information to assess creditworthiness. Without standardised accounting systems, transparent financial records, and a clear separation of personal and business finances, SMEs cannot provide this information.

They remain invisible to the formal financial system, forced to rely on personal savings or informal lenders at exorbitant interest rates. The Accra Business News 2025 Startup Funding Insight Report noted that only 22 percent of SMEs successfully secure formal financing. This is not a failure of the banking sector alone; it is a failure of SMEs to present themselves as credible, bankable enterprises.

Digital financial management offers a pathway out of this impasse. By adopting digital accounting systems and payment platforms, SMEs create a transactional history that can serve as the basis for credit assessment.

As the Governor of the Bank of Ghana observed in his 2025 keynote address, integrating SMEs into global value chains is "central to building higher incomes, decent jobs, and greater resilience".

Yet this integration requires the formalisation that digital financial management enables. Without it, SMEs remain "underrepresented in international trade" and "fewer still are integrated into structured supply chains". The path to global value chains runs through financial discipline.

From Survival to Strategic Stewardship

The evidence is clear and mounting: financial management is the foundational capability upon which SME success depends. The conflation of personal and business finances is not a minor accounting oversight but an existential threat.

The absence of working capital planning is not a technical gap but a strategic vulnerability. The failure to adopt digital financial tools is not a matter of technological preference but a choice to remain marginalised from the formal economy.

Yet the opportunity is equally clear. Financial literacy training can increase SME profits by 26 percent. Digital financial management tools can reduce liquidity risks and create the transactional histories that enable access to credit. The infrastructure for transformation is being built; the capability is the missing ingredient.

For entrepreneurs, the message is unambiguous: the path to sustainable growth is paved with financial discipline, strategic planning, and the intelligent adoption of technology. For policymakers, the imperative is to invest not merely in capital provision but in capability building to recognise that financial literacy is not a soft skill but a hard requirement for economic transformation.

For financial institutions, the opportunity is to see beyond collateral and recognise that verifiable financial records, enabled by digital tools, offer a more robust basis for credit assessment than traditional approaches.

The future of Africa's economic transformation rests on the capacity of its SMEs to view financial management not as a burdensome necessity, but as the very foundation of strategic value creation. The question is not whether African SMEs can succeed history has shown that they can, with remarkable resilience and ingenuity.

The question is whether they will be equipped with the capabilities they need to succeed at scale. The answer, increasingly, lies in our collective willingness to prioritise financial stewardship as the strategic imperative it truly is.

By: Kweku Hammond, Snr Sales & Marketing Consultant/Faculty Member, Nova Business School Africa

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.