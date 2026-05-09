Someone must be held responsible – Vicky Bright calls for accountability over Charles Amissah’s death

Audio By Carbonatix
Vicky Bright, an international corporate lawyer and entrepreneur, has called for accountability following the release of the investigative report into the death of Charles Amissah.
Speaking on the Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, she said the findings pointed to failures within the healthcare system that could not be ignored or excused.
“Someone must be held responsible,” Bright stated firmly during the discussion, arguing that the circumstances surrounding Amissah’s death reflected more than just a systemic challenge.
She maintained that accountability was necessary to restore public confidence in the healthcare system and ensure that similar failures do not recur.
She noted that the investigative report’s conclusion of delayed emergency care and medical neglect was deeply troubling, stressing that it raised questions about professional responsibility and institutional oversight.
According to her, the fact that the patient remained alive and treatable during multiple hospital referrals made the outcome even more unacceptable.
The official report found that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial accident trauma but from delayed emergency care and what investigators described as medical neglect.
It further revealed that he remained alive throughout several referrals between major health facilities before eventually dying without receiving intervention.
The findings have reignited national debate over Ghana’s “no-bed syndrome” and renewed calls for reforms, improved emergency preparedness, and stronger accountability within the healthcare system.
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