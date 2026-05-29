Flooding at Sekondi Central Prison raises fears of possible jailbreak

Audio By Carbonatix
Persistent flooding at the Sekondi Central Prisons could compromise the structural integrity of the facility and create the risk of prisoner escapes.
This is according to the Director of Prisons in charge of Operations and Facility Management, Benedict Bob Dery.
Speaking during a briefing with the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, Mr. Dery attributed the situation to ongoing road construction works within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.
According to him, contractors working on the Takoradi-Sekondi road project redirected a larger drainage system into a smaller gutter, resulting in water overflowing into the prison compound during heavy rains.
He cautioned that the recurring flooding poses both security and health threats to the aging correctional facility.
“The prison is old, and as water continues to enter the facility, it weakens the walls of the cells and could lead to escapes. Aside from that, it could also create serious health concerns,” he stated on Friday, May 29.
Mr. Dery therefore called for urgent intervention to address the drainage challenges and prevent further deterioration of the prison infrastructure.
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