Linda Ocloo warns Greater Accra on high flood alert and announces emergency measures

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has announced sweeping emergency measures to tackle flooding in the region as authorities brace for more heavy rains in the coming days.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, May 25, the Minister said recent downpours had already caused casualties in some parts of the region, while new forecasts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency point to “more intense rainfall activity” in the weeks ahead.

She warned that the situation remains critical and requires urgent collective action from both authorities and residents.

“It is against this backdrop that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, in collaboration with NADMO, MMDAs, security agencies and other stakeholders, has intensified measures to prepare the region to respond effectively to any emergency that may arise during this rainy season,” she stated.

According to the Minister, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies have been directed to immediately intensify flood prevention exercises within their jurisdictions.

The interventions include widespread desilting of gutters and drains, removal of refuse from drainage channels, inspection of waterways and demolition of unauthorised structures obstructing the free flow of water.

“We know the rains are unavoidable, but we must all play our roles effectively to minimise the impact of flooding,” she stressed.

Madam Ocloo also announced an imminent crackdown on unauthorised transport terminals and roadside lorry stations operating in public spaces and obstructing traffic flow.

“All unauthorised lorry stations and transport terminals located along roads and within unauthorised public spaces are to be removed immediately in the interest of public safety and effective city management,” she said.

The Minister disclosed that several flood-prone communities across the capital have been placed under close monitoring.

These include Kaneshie, Alajo, Odawna, Circle, Weija, Tetegu, Ashalaja, Dansoman, Adabraka, Ashaiman, Tema Communities 1 and 2, Madina, Adenta, Lakeside, Borteyman, Pantang and Kwabenya.

To strengthen emergency response efforts, she said regional and district-level response teams have been activated in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces and the National Ambulance Service.

Relief items including food supplies, mattresses, blankets, first aid kits and life jackets have also been positioned at strategic locations across the region.

In addition, temporary shelters such as schools, community centres, assembly halls and religious facilities on safer grounds have been identified to accommodate displaced persons in the event of severe flooding.

The Regional Minister further revealed that the Weija Dam has been opened following rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall.

“The controlled release of excess water has become necessary to prevent structural damage and ensure public safety,” she explained.

She acknowledged that surrounding communities have already been affected and disclosed that the Regional Security Council would embark on an inspection and evacuation exercise immediately after the press briefing.

Residents in vulnerable communities have meanwhile been advised to remain vigilant and relocate where necessary during periods of heavy rainfall.

“Motorists and pedestrians must avoid driving or walking through flooded roads and drains, as many lives have been lost in similar circumstances in the past,” she cautioned.

The Minister also directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to ensure sanitation taskforces are deployed after every rainfall to clear debris and prevent gutters from becoming choked.

“No more sitting in the office, because the work is on the grounds,” she charged.

On infrastructure and public safety, Madam Ocloo announced that the Regional Coordinating Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, has installed 3,000 solar streetlights on major roads across the region to improve visibility and reduce cable theft.

Roads benefiting from the project include the Katamanso School Junction to Botwe School Junction stretch, Ntreh Avenue, Adjei Onanor Street, Ashyie Fulani Road and Amanfrom to Katamanso.

She concluded by calling on residents to stop dumping refuse into drains and waterways, insisting that flood prevention must be treated as a shared responsibility.

“Flood prevention is not the responsibility of government alone. It requires collective discipline and active participation from all residents of the region,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.