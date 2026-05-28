Black Stars: I won’t be upset if I don’t start – Benjamin Asare

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has said he would not be upset if the coaching team settles on a different goalkeeper as the team's first choice.

Asare, one of five goalkeepers currently in Wales for Ghana’s pre-World Cup camp, said: “We [goalkeepers] trust each other and it doesn’t matter who starts, we will back the person because we are united by one purpose, which is victory.”

Asare has started every competitive game since making his debut against Chad in March 2025 in a World Cup qualifier.

“The fact that I’m first choice doesn’t mean I should get upset if another is preferred to start. The most important thing is to win,” he added.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper faces competition from his teammate at club side Solomon Agbasi, Ajax starlet Paul Reverson, St. Gallen's Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and St. Patrick's Joseph Annan.

Ghana will face Wales on June 2 in Cardiff in an international friendly.

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