Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has said he would not be upset if the coaching team settles on a different goalkeeper as the team's first choice.
Asare, one of five goalkeepers currently in Wales for Ghana’s pre-World Cup camp, said: “We [goalkeepers] trust each other and it doesn’t matter who starts, we will back the person because we are united by one purpose, which is victory.”
Asare has started every competitive game since making his debut against Chad in March 2025 in a World Cup qualifier.
“The fact that I’m first choice doesn’t mean I should get upset if another is preferred to start. The most important thing is to win,” he added.
The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper faces competition from his teammate at club side Solomon Agbasi, Ajax starlet Paul Reverson, St. Gallen's Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and St. Patrick's Joseph Annan.
Ghana will face Wales on June 2 in Cardiff in an international friendly.
Latest Stories
-
CEO Summit: Deloitte Ghana urges government to turn policies into real jobs
7 minutes
-
Photos: First batch of Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrive in Ghana
16 minutes
-
Xenophobic attacks: Over 400 Ghanaians expected back home this weekend – Benjamin Quashie
17 minutes
-
CEO Summit: Togbe Afede calls for bold leadership to sustain Ghana’s economic recovery
27 minutes
-
Black Stars: I won’t be upset if I don’t start – Benjamin Asare
32 minutes
-
Senior Ghanaian miners in South Africa seek evacuation amid rising xenophobic tensions — High Commissioner
32 minutes
-
Zoomlion rejects Auditor-General’s allegations over African Games cleaning contracts
34 minutes
-
Claims that only 10 Ghanaian evacuees are legal migrants in South Africa are false — Benjamin Quashie
34 minutes
-
AG sues JA Plant Pool, Siaw Agyepong over alleged $2m DRIP overpayment
1 hour
-
FDI inflows hit US$2.61bn in 2025 – GIPC
2 hours
-
Sixteen pupils killed in Kenya school fire
3 hours
-
Ghana’s tax gap: New levies loom in mid-year budget
3 hours
-
Ashanti region: Mining pit collapse kills 4 illegal miners at Bepotenten Sukuumu
3 hours
-
Asanko Scholarship Programme supports 31 students in the Amansie West and South districts
3 hours
-
When the message excludes the customer: Insights from MTN’s tariff announcement on financial inclusion in Ghana
3 hours