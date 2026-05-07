Asare replaces Dreams FC’s Aseako for Mexico friendly



Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been called up to replace Gidios Aseako for the friendly against Mexico.

The Ghana international, who has 11 caps, will now travel with the team for the international friendly scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.

Benjamin Asare made his Ghana debut against Chad in March 2025 following consistent performances for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.