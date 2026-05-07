Asare replaces Dreams FC’s Aseako for Mexico friendly

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Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been called up to replace Gidios Aseako for the friendly against Mexico.
The Ghana international, who has 11 caps, will now travel with the team for the international friendly scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.
Benjamin Asare made his Ghana debut against Chad in March 2025 following consistent performances for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.
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