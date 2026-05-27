PIAC probes delayed Ehi–Dzodze road project amid concerns over oil revenue use

Residents of the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region continue to grapple with poor road conditions along the Ehi–Dzodze stretch as the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) investigates delayed petroleum-funded projects in the area.

What was expected to be a major infrastructure project financed through Ghana’s petroleum revenue has instead become a source of frustration for residents, who complain of years of delays, worsening road conditions, and unfulfilled promises.

PIAC visited the municipality as part of its nationwide monitoring exercise to inspect petroleum-funded projects and assess whether such investments are delivering meaningful development to local communities.

During the tour, the Committee inspected the construction site of a 1,000-metric-tonne warehouse and ancillary facilities at Dzodze under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. The facility is expected to improve storage capacity for farmers, reduce post-harvest losses, and boost agricultural productivity in the area.

However, attention quickly turned to the long-delayed Ehi–Dzodze road project.

The bitumen surfacing project was scheduled to begin in 2006 and expected to be completed in 2011. More than a decade later, sections of the road remain in a deplorable state, raising concerns over delays, stalled works, and the management of petroleum revenue allocated to infrastructure development.

Speaking during the inspection, PIAC Senior Technical Manager, Emmanuel Gyapong, said the visit was intended to evaluate whether petroleum-funded projects are being properly executed and whether public funds are delivering value to communities.

He expressed concern about the prolonged delay in completing the road project and stressed the need for accountability, transparency, and value for money in the utilisation of the country’s oil revenue.

Residents say the poor state of the road continues to affect economic activities and daily life within the municipality.

Drivers complain of frequent vehicle breakdowns, traders say transportation costs have increased significantly, while farmers struggle to transport produce to nearby markets.

Commercial drivers who use the stretch regularly described the road as dangerous and economically burdensome, particularly during the rainy season when parts of the route become nearly inaccessible.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu North, Rev. Martin Amenaki, acknowledged the hardship residents continue to endure because of the deteriorating road.

According to him, the condition of the road is slowing economic activity, affecting mobility, and disrupting the daily lives of residents across the municipality.

He therefore appealed to government to urgently intervene by retrieving misapplied funds, repackaging the contract, and ensuring the completion of the project.

Residents believe completion of the road would not only ease transportation challenges but also improve access to markets, lower the cost of doing business, and create new economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

For many in Ketu North, the expectation remains that petroleum revenues intended for national development must result in visible and lasting improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

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