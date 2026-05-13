Agbodza urges national support for ‘Big Push’ road programme, dismisses political claims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the government’s flagship infrastructure drive, the “Big Push” programme, stressing that it is a national development intervention rather than a politically driven agenda.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during an inspection tour of ongoing road projects, the Minister said the initiative is designed to tackle Ghana’s long-standing infrastructure gaps while improving transport connectivity and supporting economic expansion.
He explained that government remains focused on speeding up the execution of key road projects despite current economic constraints, insisting that delays in addressing infrastructure needs must be corrected urgently.
“These are not politically motivated projects. They are projects we should have completed long ago. We are already behind schedule, so we must act now to deliver for the people,” he stated.
Mr. Agbodza expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment shown by contractors working on various sites, noting that many were putting in extra effort to ensure timely completion of projects under the programme.
“From what we have seen on the ground, the contractors are determined. That gives us confidence that the Big Push will succeed,” he added.
He further indicated that government has made significant progress in settling outstanding payments to contractors without resorting to additional borrowing, a move he said is helping to restore confidence and sustain ongoing works nationwide.
The Minister called on contractors, consultants, and the public to continue cooperating with government to ensure the successful delivery of road infrastructure projects across the country, describing the programme as critical to national development.
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