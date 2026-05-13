Agbodza defends Accra-Kumasi expressway timeline, urges stakeholders to engage Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has defended government’s proposed schedule for the Accra–Kumasi Expressway, insisting that the ambitious timeline reflects intentional policy decisions aimed at accelerating national infrastructure development.
His remarks follow concerns raised by the President of the Ghana Institute of Architects, Tony Asare, who questioned whether the project could realistically be completed within the stated timeframe, given the extensive design, planning, and preparatory works typically required for such a major highway project.
Addressing journalists during a road inspection tour in the Western Region on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Mr. Agbodza encouraged professional bodies in the built environment sector to seek direct engagement with the Ministry of Roads and Highways before publicly casting doubt on government projects.
He maintained that large-scale infrastructure programmes often attract scepticism at their initial stages, only for their feasibility to become clearer as implementation progresses.
According to him, the expressway project is already advancing through a combined approach that integrates multiple phases of work.
“You heard people say that the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, the design alone would take about 18 months before we could even begin clearing. But as you can see, we’ve already opened up over 20 kilometres, combining clearing, studies, and design work to keep the project on track,” he stated.
Mr. Agbodza further emphasised that decisions on infrastructure development are ultimately policy choices that reflect government priorities and how national resources are allocated.
“In politics, everything is a choice. You can decide to channel public funds into different areas, but we have chosen to invest in projects that directly impact the people,” he said.
He also highlighted ongoing efforts by the government to support infrastructure delivery, noting that substantial payments have been made to contractors without recourse to additional borrowing, a move he said is helping sustain confidence in the sector.
Latest Stories
-
Tui sees summer sales fall 10% due to cautious UK customers
6 minutes
-
GES to release 2025 teacher promotion exam results
9 minutes
-
Agbodza urges national support for ‘Big Push’ road programme, dismisses political claims
12 minutes
-
Philippine Senate in lockdown after gunshots fired
13 minutes
-
President Mahama announces $300m SHS upgrade programme, targets end of double-track by 2027
13 minutes
-
Weija plant technical fault disrupts water supply in parts of Western Accra
14 minutes
-
Agbodza defends Accra-Kumasi expressway timeline, urges stakeholders to engage Ministry
16 minutes
-
NSA dismisses claims of food rationing at African Athletics Championships
20 minutes
-
Ghana targets 70% 5G population coverage by March 6, 2027
21 minutes
-
Defilement suspect found hanging in Police custody at Agyei Krom in Central Region
24 minutes
-
NUGS commends government on committee to address rising hostel fees
28 minutes
-
Asante Akyem North MP’s arrest abroad shows international agencies distrusted Ghanaian authorities – Amanda Clinton
35 minutes
-
Annoh-Dompreh’s open letter to Mahama calling for executive intervention on energy sector, cocoa farmers’ plight, food security
37 minutes
-
President Mahama unveils PET scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre
46 minutes
-
Man Utd chiefs to recommend Carrick for permanent job
47 minutes