Big Push: Minister disappointed over Techiman-Wenchi road, threatens contract termination

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has expressed disappointment over the slow pace of construction work on the Techiman-Wenchi Road project under the government’s ‘Big Push’ road infrastructure programme.

During an inspection visit to the project site, Mr Agbodza noted that the government had already paid GHC66 million to the contractors, stating that they had no excuse to delay execution of the project and demanding explanations for the poor progress.

The sector minister threatened to terminate and re-award the contract if the contractors failed to provide tangible reasons for the delay, expressing concern that work on the stretch was awarded in December 2025, yet there had been no meaningful improvement on site.

“Yet we haven’t seen any meaningful improvement,” he fumed.

He explained that the government had invested heavily in the ‘Big Push’ programme to ensure timely completion of road projects, stressing that the Techiman-Wenchi road was a key priority aimed at opening up the area and stimulating socio-economic development.

Mr Agbodza added that the programme was designed to facilitate the movement of goods and services across the country, and urged contractors to speed up work while cautioning against shoddy and sub-standard construction.

Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Regional Minister, who accompanied the sector minister, pledged to intensify monitoring and supervision to ensure contractors deliver quality work and complete projects within schedule under the ‘Big Push’ programme in the region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.