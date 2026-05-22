Mahama unveils plans for second phase of ‘Big Push’ road programme for 2027

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans for a second phase of the government’s “Big Push” infrastructure programme, with additional road projects expected to be captured in the 2025 budget and construction set to begin early next year.

Speaking during a visit to inspect the implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at Sawla Primary School, the President said the first phase of the initiative is already underway, with approximately 2,000 kilometres of roads currently under construction across the country.

“We are re-scoping phase two of the Big Push project,” he said.

President Mahama explained that the ongoing projects are being financed entirely with domestic resources, stressing that the government is funding the works without relying on external support.

“Since I commissioned the staff of the Big Push project several months ago, work is ongoing on about 2,000 kilometres of roads all around the country at the same time,” he stated.

According to him, preparations are underway for the second phase of the programme, which is currently being reviewed and will be formally announced by the Minister for Finance during the presentation of the budget to Parliament in November.

“There is a second phase we are scoping, and it will be announced by the Minister of Finance when he presents the budget in November to Parliament,” he said.

The President assured communities whose roads are yet to be included in the ongoing works that they will be captured under the next phase of the project.

“I can assure you that your roads are contained in the Big Push project for next year,” he stated.

He added that once Parliament approves the budget, contractors will be mobilised to the site early next year to continue the nationwide road expansion programme.

“Once the budget is presented in November and approved, early next year we will have contractors on the ground working on the roads,” President Mahama said.

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