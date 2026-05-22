Swiss Armed Forces delegation engages GAF over peacekeeping cooperation at Burma Camp

A three-member delegation from the Swiss Armed Forces (SAF) has held high-level discussions with the Directorate of Internal Peace Support Operations (IPSO) at Burma Camp in Accra, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen international cooperation in peacekeeping and military training.

According to a statement issued by GAF, the visit, which took place on Friday, May 22, 2026, focused on Ghana’s extensive experience in peace support operations and explored potential areas of mutual interest between the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and their Swiss counterparts.

During the engagement, officials from the Ghana Armed Forces provided a detailed operational and institutional overview of the country’s long-standing involvement in international peacekeeping missions.

The briefing covered Ghana’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations as well as regional deployments under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It also highlighted current operational priorities and emerging areas of engagement within global peace support frameworks.

Director General of IPSO, Brigadier General Fuseini Salifu, led the briefing and outlined the structure and scope of Ghana’s peacekeeping contributions.

He emphasised the professionalism, discipline and operational readiness of Ghanaian troops deployed in various mission areas.

Brig Gen Salifu commended the Swiss Armed Forces for their consistent support for the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, noting that such partnerships have significantly contributed to strengthening Ghana’s peacekeeping capacity over the years.

He expressed optimism that the engagement would pave the way for expanded cooperation between both militaries, particularly in specialised training and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness.

On behalf of the Swiss delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Luedin, Swiss Course Commander, expressed appreciation for the comprehensive briefing provided by the Ghanaian military leadership.

He reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to supporting the Ghana Armed Forces and indicated that SAF would seek to increase opportunities for Ghanaian personnel to participate in technical training programmes, especially in areas where additional capacity enhancement is required.

Lt Col Luedin highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration in peacekeeping training and knowledge exchange, describing it as essential to strengthening international peace support operations.

The meeting brought together senior officials from both countries.

Representing Switzerland were Mr Alan McGarrity, Acting Head of Regional Military Cooperation, and Colonel Michael Freudweiler, Deputy Commander of the Swiss International Command.

From the Ghana Armed Forces, attendees included Colonel Owusu-Brobbey, Deputy Director of IPSO, and Colonel James Sabia, Director of International Peace Support and Plans.

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