Deputy Defence Minister urges failed GAF applicants to check medical disqualification reasons

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi has called on applicants who failed the medical screening stage of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise to verify the reasons for their disqualification.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 7, he stressed the importance of transparency in the process, urging affected individuals to return to the medical centres where they were assessed to obtain full details of their results.
According to him, understanding the specific reasons for failure is crucial, particularly for applicants who may have been disqualified due to conditions that can be treated or managed.
“Applicants who failed the medical assessment are reminded to check for the reason(s) from the medical centre where they were assessed,” he stated.
He added that candidates with curable medical conditions should take steps to seek treatment, as they may be given another opportunity to undergo a medical review at no cost.
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