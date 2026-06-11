Fitness enthusiasts converge for maiden edition of Fitness and Vibes

Fitness enthusiasts, coaches and members of the public came together for the maiden edition of Fitness and Vibes at Exhale lounge at East Legon, an initiative spearheaded by Veronica Kwakye, popularly known as Sister Abenah, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles through exercise and community engagement.

Powered by Samsung Health, Ironman Supplements, 90 Nutrients and Vital Wellness, the event offered participants hours of workouts, entertainment and health education in an atmosphere filled with music, laughter and positive energy.

The event featured energetic aerobic dance sessions by DWP, while fitness routines were led by Coach Cassie, Coach Maestromilord, MJFitnessGlobal and Coach APK, who guided participants through various exercise activities.

Participants also received nutrition tips from the CEO of Healthify Consult and the 2024 Ghana’s Most Beautiful Western Region Representative, who highlighted the importance of healthy eating.

Speaking in an interview, the founder of the initiative, Veronica Kwakye, said the event is not a one-time activity but one that will be held regularly to encourage people to embrace fitness and wellness.

According to her, exercising alone can sometimes be difficult, but being part of a community makes it easier to stay motivated and consistent.

“Our goal is to create a platform where people can have fun while exercising, learn about healthy living, and build a community that encourages consistency and accountability in fitness. We want Fitness and Vibes to become a movement that inspires healthier lifestyles across Ghana,” she said.

Sponsors of the event also played a significant role in its success by providing products, wellness support and exciting giveaways for participants. Samsung Health donated Galaxy Fit3 smart bands and Galaxy Earbuds, while Ironman Supplements, 90 Nutrients and Vital Wellness provided health and wellness products for distribution.

Participants received towels, vitamins, supplements and other wellness items through giveaway packages, further underscoring the commitment of the sponsors to promoting healthy living.

Organisers expressed optimism that the event would grow into a movement that encourages more Ghanaians to prioritise their health and adopt active lifestyles.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.