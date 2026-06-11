John Jinapor promises accountability after Akosombo Substation Fire report

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has assured Ghanaians that government will pursue accountability following the submission of a report into the fire incident at the Akosombo Substation.

Dr Jinapor disclosed on Thursday, June 11, that he had received the final report from the investigative committee established to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

He said government would carefully examine the findings and recommendations contained in the report before deciding on the next course of action.

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According to him, ensuring accountability remains a key priority.

The Minister noted that government is determined to address any shortcomings identified by the committee while taking steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

He said further details would be made public after government completes its assessment of the report and determines the measures required to address the issues raised.

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