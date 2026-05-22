2026 Africa Bitcoin Day marked in Accra

Ghana has joined other African countries to commemorate the 2026 Africa Bitcoin Day, an initiative led by the Africa Bitcoin Community Hub (ABC Hub) to promote awareness and education on Bitcoin adoption across the continent.

The celebration, now in its fourth year, is also being observed in countries such as Togo, Nigeria, Namibia, Malawi, South Africa, and Kenya, with a focus on bringing practical digital currency education closer to everyday users.

In Ghana, the commemorative programme was held at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), where more than 500 students, alongside teachers and staff, participated in sessions on Bitcoin education, financial literacy, and opportunities within the digital economy.

Representatives from ABC Hub, BitDevs Accra, Bitfiasi, and BitSpenda facilitated the event, guiding students through discussions on how Bitcoin and related technologies can open up new opportunities in finance and technology-driven careers.

Speakers at the event, including Prince Akpah of ABC Hub, Bright Kportiklah of BitSpenda, and Gideon Kombian of Bitfiasi, encouraged students to explore digital innovation responsibly, while warning against scams and unrealistic investment promises often associated with cryptocurrency platforms.

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