Dr Ayine describes late Justice Gbadegbe’s contribution as invaluable as family launches his book in Accra

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has eulogised the contributions of the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Nasiru Suleman Gbadegbe, describing them as invaluable to Ghana’s judiciary and the nation at large.

Speaking at an event organised by his family to launch a book he authored before his passing in April 2025, Dr Ayine said the late justice's scholarly insight and decades of experience shaped many within the legal fraternity and strengthened judicial procedures at the Supreme Court.

“We gather here today not merely to celebrate a book, but to recognise and honour Justice Gbadegbe’s immense contributions to the intellectual architecture of our Republic. His Lordship rendered a service not only to the Bar and the Bench but also to the nation as a whole,” he stated.

Dr Ayine further noted that Justice Gbadegbe’s book, Procedure and Practice in the Supreme Court of Ghana, serves as a blueprint for judges, law students, and other legal practitioners, guiding them in the pursuit of professional excellence.

“For us as legal practitioners, the book will surely serve as an indispensable guide for judges, lawyers, and others within the legal profession,” he added.

President of the Ghana Bar Association, Efua Ghartey, commended the family for ensuring the publication of the book, describing it as a lasting legacy that will benefit generations.

“There are a number of people who had manuscripts and passed on with them, but the family has made their father proud by ensuring that this book, at whatever stage it had reached, is now in the hands of the legal profession and the wider public,” she said.

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, who also graced the occasion, emphasised the late justice's immense contribution to Ghana’s legal system, noting that his work will continue to influence judicial practice for years to come.

The event, which brought together family members, friends, colleagues, and former students, sought to honour the late Justice Gbadegbe for his enormous contributions to their lives and the nation.

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