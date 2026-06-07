Honda Civic engulfed in flames at Kwamoso-Duasin

A Honda Civic saloon car was completely destroyed after it caught fire at Kwamoso-Duasin in the Eastern Region on Thursday, June 4.

According to a statement released by Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Saturday, June 6, the incident was reported at 22:40 pm prompting an immediate response from a seven-member crew from the Municipal Fire Station in Koforidua, led by ADO II Awuku.

Upon arrival, the team discovered a Honda Civic saloon vehicle, registration number GW 2669-17, fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters acted swiftly and managed to bring the blaze under control, successfully extinguishing the fire within minutes. While the vehicle sustained extensive damage, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities urging vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are regularly maintained and safety precautions observed to prevent similar incidents.

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