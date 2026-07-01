One killed as diesel tanker bursts into flames at Asutuare Junction

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has died, and another sustained injuries after a diesel tanker was engulfed by fire at Asutuare Junction in the Eastern Region on Sunday, June 28.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the deceased, believed to be the driver of the tanker, was found burnt beyond recognition inside the vehicle following the devastating blaze.
The driver's mate, however, was rescued from the scene and rushed to Akuse Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.
GNFS said it received a distress call at 04:41 am, triggering a large-scale emergency response to the incident.
Four fire pumps from the Somanya, VRA, Akosombo and Gbetsile Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the scene. The first firefighting crew arrived at 05:30 am and commenced operations to contain the rapidly spreading fire.
The firefighting team succeeded in bringing the blaze under control at 06:03 am, before completely extinguishing it at 06:30 am, preventing the fire from spreading beyond the immediate area.
Despite the response, the tanker and its entire cargo of diesel were destroyed by the intense flames, leaving the vehicle burnt beyond salvage.
The emergency operation was led by Station Officer II Achisey of the Somanya Fire Station, whose team coordinated efforts with personnel from the supporting fire stations to bring the hazardous incident under control.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Fire investigators have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the outbreak and whether any mechanical failure, human error or other factors contributed to the incident.
Latest Stories
-
Edem’s ‘Gota’ goes viral as Ewe catchphrase takes over social media
6 seconds
-
Ghana’s net payments for services rose to US$4.58bn in 2025
58 seconds
-
When democracy is tested, Press freedom matters most
5 minutes
-
Police-backed operation at Ghanaian-owned Abuja facility sparks xenophobia concerns, JonahCapital alleges political interference
16 minutes
-
Police arrest 6 over alleged sale of unregistered drugs in Kumasi
27 minutes
-
Re-constructing public sector procurement to avoid revenue wastage and losses
30 minutes
-
President Mahama calls on Ghanaians to reject corruption, cynicism and division
31 minutes
-
Adansi Asokwa ‘Agenda 111’ project under siege as illegal miners take over lands behind facility
33 minutes
-
Okyeame Kwame celebrates daughter’s O-Level graduation
35 minutes
-
Sudan’s Hidden War: Sovereign wealth, arms supply routes, and the reshaping of alliances
36 minutes
-
Ghana Navy leads major rescue operations in Sogakope and Dabala after severe floods
38 minutes
-
Economic transformation without morale transformation cannot endure – Mahama
42 minutes
-
Ginger, shrimps, mangoes lead June 2026 food inflation price hikes
43 minutes
-
Dr Ekua Amoakoh’s IVLP selection; an architect of change
48 minutes
-
BoG’s share of domestic debt decreased to 17%; commercial creditors hold 9.2% of Ghana’s external debt
53 minutes