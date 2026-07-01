One killed as diesel tanker bursts into flames at Asutuare Junction

One person has died, and another sustained injuries after a diesel tanker was engulfed by fire at Asutuare Junction in the Eastern Region on Sunday, June 28.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the deceased, believed to be the driver of the tanker, was found burnt beyond recognition inside the vehicle following the devastating blaze.

The driver's mate, however, was rescued from the scene and rushed to Akuse Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

GNFS said it received a distress call at 04:41 am, triggering a large-scale emergency response to the incident.

Four fire pumps from the Somanya, VRA, Akosombo and Gbetsile Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the scene. The first firefighting crew arrived at 05:30 am and commenced operations to contain the rapidly spreading fire.

The firefighting team succeeded in bringing the blaze under control at 06:03 am, before completely extinguishing it at 06:30 am, preventing the fire from spreading beyond the immediate area.

Despite the response, the tanker and its entire cargo of diesel were destroyed by the intense flames, leaving the vehicle burnt beyond salvage.

The emergency operation was led by Station Officer II Achisey of the Somanya Fire Station, whose team coordinated efforts with personnel from the supporting fire stations to bring the hazardous incident under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Fire investigators have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the outbreak and whether any mechanical failure, human error or other factors contributed to the incident.

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