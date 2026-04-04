Bulk diesel tanker overturns at Gyesewobre

A bulk road vehicle carrying 13,000 litres of diesel overturned on a sharp curve near Gyesewobre, close to Debiso in the Western North Region, on March 31, 2026, causing a substantial fuel spill.

According to a post shared by the Ghana National Fire Service, the Debiso Fire Station, led by DO III Maclord Eshun, responded promptly, arriving at the scene just 17 minutes after receiving the distress call at 09:59 am.

Firefighters quickly implemented hazard control measures, successfully containing the spill and preventing any risk of fire.

The driver and his mate sustained only minor injuries, and no fatalities were reported. Later in the evening, recovery operations began, with the remaining diesel safely transferred to another tanker to prevent further spillage and environmental damage.

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