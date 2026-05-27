UGCFL26: Wilmar Africa, the newcomers taking over Group B

The University of Ghana Corporate Football League Season 2 drew most attention in Group B, with a focus on familiar teams like National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Union Ghana, and Forestry Commission.

Union was one of last season’s standout sides. They reached the semi-finals and proved they belonged among the league's top teams. Few expected a newcomer like Wilmar Africa to arrive and shake up the entire group.

Now, after nine (9) matches, the table tells a clear story: Wilmar is not just participating; they are here to compete for the title.

Wilmar finished the group stage tied on points with NPA at the top of Group B, collecting twenty (20) points from nine (9) matches.

Their record includes six (6) wins, two (2) draws, and just one (1) defeat. They have scored sixteen (16) goals, the highest in the group, while conceding only three (3). Their +13-goal difference is the best in Group B, demonstrating their dominance on both ends of the pitch.

Union Ghana, meanwhile, had an okay season. The semi-finalists from last season showed quality, winning four (4) games and finishing with fourteen (14) points. They remained competitive throughout and proved they are one of the league’s organized sides. However, this season, they have been surpassed by a new force.

Wilmar’s rise has been one of the biggest stories of the season. As newcomers, many expected them to struggle with consistency or take time to adjust to the league’s intensity.

Instead, they burst onto the scene with fearless football, confidence, and attacking strength. Early in the campaign, they sent a warning to the rest of the league with a dominant 4-0 victory over BOST Energies, one of Group B's standout wins.

What makes Wilmar dangerous is not just their position on the table, but how they achieved it. They play with the calmness of an experienced team, defend with discipline, and attack with purpose. Scoring sixteen (16) goals in nine (9) matches while conceding only three (3) shows balance, a hallmark of championship contenders.

Their qualification to the semi-finals ahead of Union Ghana sends a clear message to the rest of the league: Wilmar is not intimidated by reputations.

They have entered the 2026 UGCFL and quickly established themselves as one of the top teams in the competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.