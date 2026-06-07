Housing Minister announces crackdown on illegal structures in flood-prone areas

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has announced plans by the government to intensify efforts to remove unauthorised structures in flood-prone areas across Accra as part of measures to address the city’s perennial flooding problem.

The Minister made the announcement during an inspection tour of several flood-affected communities following Wednesday’s heavy downpour, which left parts of the capital inundated and disrupted the movement of residents and motorists.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei led a team of officials to inspect critical flood hotspots, including the bridge at Dome Pillar Two, where rising floodwaters overflowed the structure and entered nearby homes.

Speaking to journalists during the visit, the Minister said the inspection revealed that the bridge’s current capacity is inadequate to accommodate the increasing volume of water flowing through the area during heavy rainfall.

“We first visited the bridge at Dome Pillar Two and observed that the bridge overflowed, causing floodwaters to enter people’s homes. Government will work on that bridge because it is too low,” he stated.

According to the Minister, engineers have recommended raising the bridge to increase its capacity and improve the flow of stormwater beneath it.

“The intervention is to raise the bridge so that the volume of water flowing through the area will not interfere with traffic using the road. The bridge must have sufficient capacity underneath to accommodate the flow of water,” he explained.

He noted that flooding in the area is not caused solely by the bridge infrastructure but is also linked to upstream developments and human activities that obstruct natural waterways.

“If there is a large volume of water coming from upstream areas such as Abokobi, it has a direct effect here. At the same time, traffic volumes are high, making it necessary to ensure that both transportation and drainage needs are properly addressed,” he said.

The Minister expressed concern over the increasing number of buildings being constructed on waterways and within flood-prone zones, describing the practice as one of the major causes of flooding in the capital.

“It is not only about the bridge. We have also observed that some people have built on waterways. These developments obstruct the natural flow of water and worsen flooding whenever there is heavy rainfall,” he noted.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei disclosed that the government has commissioned a special task force to identify and clear illegal structures located on waterways and other unauthorised developments that contribute to flooding.

“We are all part of government, and therefore we are calling on those affected to cooperate. A task force has been commissioned and will begin removing all unauthorised buildings situated on waterways and in flood-prone areas,” he warned.

The Minister stressed that while the government remains committed to investing in drainage infrastructure and flood control projects, residents must also play their part by adhering to planning regulations and avoiding encroachment on watercourses.

He reiterated the government’s determination to tackle the root causes of flooding in Accra through a combination of infrastructure upgrades, enforcement of planning laws and public cooperation.

The latest inspection forms part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources to assess the impact of the recent rains and implement immediate and long-term measures aimed at protecting lives, property and critical infrastructure from future flooding incidents.

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