Government to table Bill to replace 63-year-old rent control law by year-end

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Works and Housing, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has announced that the government will submit a bill to Parliament by the end of the year to repeal and replace Ghana's decades-old rent control legislation with a modern legal framework.
Addressing Parliament on Thursday, June 26, Mr Adjei said the Ministry had commenced a comprehensive review of the country's rent laws, describing the current regulatory framework as outdated and no longer suited to the realities of Ghana's evolving housing market.
"The Ministry recognises that the current rent regulatory framework is outdated, having been in existence for 63 years, and does not adequately respond to the realities of Ghana's evolving housing market," he said.
According to the minister, the review of the country's rent laws is already underway.
"I wish to inform this House that the Ministry has initiated a comprehensive review of the existing rent laws," he stated.
Mr Adjei explained that the review seeks to repeal the Rent Act, 1963, as amended, together with the Rent Control Law, 1986, and replace them with a modern Consolidated Rent Act.
"The review seeks to repeal the Rent Act, 1963, as amended, together with the Rent Control Law, 1986, and replace them with a modern Consolidated Rent Act," he said.
According to the minister, the proposed legislation is intended to address longstanding challenges within the current rent regime by harmonising the various laws governing rental housing while creating an environment that encourages greater private sector investment in the housing market.
He said the reforms would also strengthen protections for tenants, particularly low-income and vulnerable households, while ensuring that the legitimate interests of landlords are safeguarded.
"Importantly, the proposed legislation will uphold and strengthen protections for low-income and vulnerable tenants," he said.
"It is structured to guard against abuse, arbitrary rent increases and unfair rental practices, while at the same time ensuring a balanced framework that recognises the legitimate interests of property owners."
Mr Adjei disclosed that work on the draft legislation is at an advanced stage and will soon be submitted to Cabinet for approval before being laid before Parliament for consideration.
"The drafting of the new legislative framework is currently at an advanced stage, to be submitted soon to Cabinet for approval, and subsequently to Parliament for consideration," he added.
The proposed reforms are expected to usher in a more modern and balanced rental regime capable of addressing persistent challenges within Ghana's housing sector while improving protection for both tenants and landlords.
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