Disability rights advocate pushes for clearer accessibility requirement in new bill

Disability rights advocate Humphrey Matey Kofie has called for stronger and more clearly defined accessibility requirements in Ghana's proposed Persons with Disability Bill, arguing that the current Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715), has not gone far enough to guarantee full inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Law on Sunday, June 7, Mr. Kofie said the proposed legislation presents an opportunity to address long-standing gaps in the existing law, particularly in areas relating to accessibility standards, reasonable accommodation and enforcement.

According to him, while Act 715 recognises the need for accessibility, it does not provide sufficient guidance on the standards that public institutions, employers and developers must meet to ensure equal access for persons with disabilities.

"If someone with a disability is in this building, the employer should ensure that reasonable accommodations are available to enable the person to function effectively. That is not adequately catered for in the 2006 Act," he explained.

He added that the new bill seeks to align Ghana's disability rights framework with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which places greater emphasis on accessibility, reasonable accommodation and the removal of barriers that hinder participation in society.

Mr. Kofie noted that many public buildings across the country continue to lack basic accessibility features such as ramps, lifts and disability-friendly facilities, despite legal provisions intended to improve access.

He further expressed concern that some newly constructed public facilities still fail to incorporate accessibility measures, raising questions about compliance with existing legal requirements and the level of awareness among architects, engineers and contractors.

The disability rights advocate also highlighted challenges within the public transport sector, stressing the need for transport systems to be deliberately designed to accommodate persons with disabilities.

He called on government agencies responsible for approving infrastructure projects to ensure that accessibility requirements are integrated into building designs from the outset and strictly enforced during implementation.

"We need to make a conscious effort, and that effort must be intentional. Contractors and ministries must ensure accessibility considerations are captured in project designs before construction begins," he stated.

He maintained that clearer accessibility standards and stronger enforcement mechanisms in the proposed bill would help eliminate barriers and enable persons with disabilities to participate fully in education, employment, transportation and public life.

Mr. Kofie said the proposed reforms will strengthen disability rights protections in Ghana.

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