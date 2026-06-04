Muslim coalition sounds alarm over loopholes in new anti-LGBTQI+ bill 

A new wave of debate has erupted over the anti-LGBTQI+ legislation, with the Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG), revealing that the new version of the bill completely shields wealthy financiers, sponsors, and advocacy groups from criminal prosecution or arrest.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, June 4, 2026, and signed by its National President, Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, the Islamic umbrella body expressed deep concern that the law was quietly weakened before its final passage.

The group disclosed that critical accountability clauses, specifically engineered to legally target, arrest, and prosecute powerful local and international entities that fund, promote, sponsor, or facilitate LGBTQI-related activities, were completely deleted from the final document.

A Defanged Legal Framework

According to COMOG, a member of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, the removal of these vital punitive measures effectively creates an escape route for institutional promoters.

Without the legal mandate to arrest or penalise the individuals and well-funded organisations bankrolling the movement, the coalition warns that the current legislation is functionally toothless and incapable of protecting the country.

The group expressed deep worry over reports that this latest version of the bill was rushed through Parliament behind closed doors, completely bypassing the extensive, transparent stakeholder consultations that shaped the highly robust original draft.

“Of particular concern is the reported removal of provisions intended to hold accountable individuals, organisations, and institutions that fund, promote, sponsor, facilitate, or advocate LGBTQI-related activities. Their absence raises legitimate questions about the effectiveness and impact of the current legislation,” the coalition stated emphatically.

Backing the "Sword of Allah"

The statement highly commended the Speaker of Parliament, the Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for his principled and courageous stance in questioning the integrity of the process that led to the passage of the altered text.

COMOG recalled its long history of deep engagement with Speaker Bagbin during the formulation of the previous draft, reminding the public that the Muslim Ummah had previously conferred on him the prestigious "Saifullah" (The Sword of Allah) award in recognition of his fierce commitment to Ghana's moral and religious values.

The coalition noted that while the earlier bill was a true masterpiece born out of wide national advocacy, expert inputs, and consensus-building among traditional authorities, religious bodies, and civil society, the current majority in Parliament has presided over a process that effectively diluted those safeguards.

A Double Parliamentary Failure

COMOG did not spare either side of the political divide, criticising the conduct of both major political parties in the House. The coalition noted that while the previous parliamentary majority failed to secure executive assent for the robust original bill, the current legislative majority has actively compromised Ghana's cultural heritage by passing a watered-down version.

“While the previous majority was unable to secure Presidential assent for the original Bill, the current majority appears to have presided over a process that weakened critical safeguards meant to protect Ghana's religious values, cultural heritage, family structure, and moral foundations,” the press statement noted with dissatisfaction.

A Call to Resurrect the Original Bill

To rectify what it views as a major legislative betrayal, COMOG has issued an urgent appeal to all faith-based organisations, traditional rulers, civil society groups, and well-meaning Ghanaians to join forces with the Speaker and demand an immediate reconsideration of the original, un-amended bill.

Operating from its national headquarters at Douha House in Tudu, Accra, the coalition reiterated that it will not compromise on the legal safety of future generations.

The group maintains that the original framework provided the only reliable legal mechanism to check the influx of foreign advocacy capital, concluding that laws governing the country's moral foundations must be built on total transparency and absolute accountability.

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