Odaw River dredging to be completed in December 2027 – Housing Minister

Minister for Works and Housing Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has announced that the desilting and dredging of the Odaw River is expected to be completed by December 2027.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, June 26, Mr Adjei said the project, which is aimed at reducing flooding and improving stormwater management in the Greater Accra Region, is progressing as scheduled.

According to the minister, the dredging and desilting works form part of the broader GARID Project, which seeks to strengthen climate resilience while addressing persistent flooding challenges in parts of the capital.

He explained that the contract for the Odaw River works commenced in February 2024 and is being financed through resources allocated under the GARID Project.

“Mr Speaker, the desilting and dredging contract for the Odaw River is being implemented as part of the GARID project. The project commenced in February 2024 and is scheduled to be completed by December 2027 with resources allocated under the GARID project,” he told the House.

Periodic desilting and dredging have been identified as critical interventions to improve water flow and minimise the risk of flooding, particularly during the rainy season.

The update comes amid continued public concern over flooding in parts of the capital, with the government maintaining that ongoing investments under the GARID Project will enhance drainage infrastructure and strengthen the city's resilience to climate-related disasters.

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