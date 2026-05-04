Play House: DJ Mensah launches state-of-the-art recording studio in Accra

Award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, has opened his new creative facility, Play House Music Studio, in East Legon, Accra.

The launch which was held on Sunday May 3, 2026 drew leading figures from Ghana’s music industry. Among those in attendance were rapper Sarkodie, his manager Angel Town, hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone, and music producer Kaywa.

The studio is designed as a modern production and content hub, aimed at supporting both established acts and up-and-coming creatives.

Its launch reflects growing demand within the industry for spacious and fit-for-purpose studios that cater to music production and digital content creation.

Play House Music Studio provides a wide range of services, including recording, mixing and mastering, live band support, performance production, podcasting, DJ mixes, jingle production and voice-over recording.

“In my industry we barely have spaces like this to do rehearsals, to create music. For this being in a prime location I urge all artistes to pull up. DJ, Mensah congrats, the mood, the set up, everything is incredible,” Sarkodie told Revolve Music on the sidelines of the launch.

DJ Mensah, widely respected for his role as the official DJ for Sarkodie, has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most influential figures in music. Over the years, he has worked with top artistes across genres, contributing to major projects and live performances that have shaped the sound of contemporary Ghanaian music.

Beyond the turntables, he has also played a key role in organising high-profile events and concerts, both locally and internationally. An example is his Eat Drink Music concert.

His involvement in major shows and industry initiatives has helped elevate Ghana’s music scene, while providing platforms for emerging talent to gain exposure.

The Play House Music Studio is now open to the public for bookings.

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