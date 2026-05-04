International Schools Tennis tournament uncovers young talent in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
The second edition of the International Schools Tennis Tournament brought together several international schools in Accra.
Speaking to Joy Sports, Elite Tennis Academy manager Fred Andoh explained the initiative behind the tournament, stating, “It is to nurture the best athletes in tennis and give them a platform to showcase their abilities.”
Coordinator Margaret Obaa Yaa also outlined how the schools were selected, saying, “We picked students from international schools as well as some individual players. The idea behind focusing on international schools is that tennis in Ghana is largely seen as an elite sport, and access is more common in such schools.”
She added that the plan is to groom young talents and elevate them to the next level, stating, “The goal is to build a team, develop these talents, and move them to the next stage.”
Participants competed across the U10, U15, and U18 categories. Jayden Ahiable of Eden International School won the U10 boys’ division, while Samdarlina Amoah of Imagination Africa claimed the girls’ title.
Mathias Ahessou of Sports Leadership Academy won the U15 boys’ category, with Helen Egyei of Imagination Africa winning the girls’ event. Nana Akua Mensah of Ghana International School took the U18 girls’ title, while Nuname Malcom Attah of Lycée Français International d’Accra won the boys’ category.
The tournament, held at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate tennis courts, aims to unearth and develop young tennis talent.
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