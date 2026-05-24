Africa

Panama backs Morocco’s autonomy plan on Sahara dispute

Source: MAP  
  24 May 2026 11:33pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Panama has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the “only solution” to the Moroccan Sahara dispute.

The position was announced on Friday in Rabat following talks between Panamanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos Boyd and Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

According to the Panamanian official, his country considers Morocco’s autonomy initiative as “the only serious, credible, and realistic basis” for resolving the dispute.

He said the proposal should serve as the framework for a lasting political solution within the United Nations process while respecting Morocco's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Carlos Arturo Hoyos Boyd also stressed that the Panamanian Embassy in Morocco exercises its full consular authority across all Moroccan territory, including the Southern Provinces.

He further reaffirmed Panama’s backing for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan first presented in 2007 and referenced in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

The Panamanian vice minister also expressed support for ongoing efforts by the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate negotiations aimed at reaching what he described as a “just, lasting, and acceptable solution” for all parties involved in the dispute.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group