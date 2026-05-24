Panama backs Morocco’s autonomy plan on Sahara dispute

Panama has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the “only solution” to the Moroccan Sahara dispute.

The position was announced on Friday in Rabat following talks between Panamanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos Boyd and Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

According to the Panamanian official, his country considers Morocco’s autonomy initiative as “the only serious, credible, and realistic basis” for resolving the dispute.

He said the proposal should serve as the framework for a lasting political solution within the United Nations process while respecting Morocco's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Carlos Arturo Hoyos Boyd also stressed that the Panamanian Embassy in Morocco exercises its full consular authority across all Moroccan territory, including the Southern Provinces.

He further reaffirmed Panama’s backing for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan first presented in 2007 and referenced in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

The Panamanian vice minister also expressed support for ongoing efforts by the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate negotiations aimed at reaching what he described as a “just, lasting, and acceptable solution” for all parties involved in the dispute.

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