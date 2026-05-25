Google appeals US court ruling on search monopoly

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Alphabet's Google on Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling in Washington that it holds illegal monopolies in online search and related advertising.
Here are some details:
- Google argued that U.S. Judge Amit Mehta made legal errors in his 2024 ruling, which found the company illegally blocked competitors by paying billions of dollars annually to firms , including Apple, to be the default search engine on new devices.
- The arrangements did not prevent device makers and browser developers from promoting rival search services, such as Microsoft's Bing, Google argued.
- The company said it fairly excelled in the market by developing a "superior search engine through hard work, bold innovation, and shrewd business decisions."
- The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to file papers making its own arguments in July. A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment.
- Mehta had ordered Google to share some search data with competitors, potentially including artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI, to restore competition. An appeals court ruling in Google's favour would overturn that order.
- If Google loses at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, it could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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