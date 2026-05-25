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Google appeals US court ruling on search monopoly

Source: Reuters  
  25 May 2026 2:24am
The US Department of Justice is proposing a host of remedies to prevent Google from maintaining its internet search monopoly
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Alphabet's Google on Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling in Washington that it holds illegal monopolies in online search and related advertising.

Here are some details:

  • Google argued that U.S. Judge Amit Mehta made legal errors in his 2024 ruling, which ​found the company illegally blocked competitors by ​paying billions of dollars annually to firms ⁠, including Apple, to be the default search ​engine on new devices.
  • The arrangements did not prevent ​device makers and browser developers from promoting rival search services, such as Microsoft's Bing, Google argued.
  • The company said it ​fairly excelled in the market by developing a "superior search engine through hard work, bold innovation, and shrewd ‌business ⁠decisions."
  • The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to file papers making its own arguments in July. A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment.
  • Mehta had ordered Google to share some search data with competitors, potentially including artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI, to restore competition. An ​appeals ⁠court ruling in Google's favour would overturn that order.
  • If Google loses at the U.S. Court of ⁠Appeals ​for the District of Columbia ​Circuit, it could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

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