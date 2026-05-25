Google appeals US court ruling on search monopoly

The US Department of Justice is proposing a host of remedies to prevent Google from maintaining its internet search monopoly

Alphabet's Google on Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling in Washington that it holds illegal monopolies in online search and related advertising.

Here are some details:

Google argued t

The arrangements did not prevent ​device makers and browser developers from promoting rival search services, such as Microsoft's Bing, Google argued.

The company said it ​fairly excelled in the market by developing a "superior search engine through hard work, bold innovation, and shrewd ‌business ⁠decisions."

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to file papers making its own arguments in July. A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment.

Mehta had ordered Google to share some search data with competitors, potentially including artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI, to restore competition. An ​appeals ⁠court ruling in Google's favour would overturn that order.

If Google loses at the U.S. Court of ⁠Appeals ​for the District of Columbia ​Circuit, it could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.