Labourer remanded for allegedly robbing financial consultant

Audio By Carbonatix
An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 24-year-old labourer into police custody for allegedly robbing a financial consultant.
Kwaku Asamoah is accused of robbing the complainant of her handbag containing an iPhone 7 valued at GH¢1,800 and cash of GH¢27.
In his statement to the police on May 13, 2026, Asamoah admitted snatching the handbag but denied committing robbery.
He also denied the robbery charge in court.
The court remanded him into lawful custody to reappear on June 10, 2026.
Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, said the complainant, Benedicta Okaikor Addy, resided at La Apapa in Accra, while Asamoah lived at Kasoa.
On May 13, 2026, at about 1600 hours, the complainant was walking along the Soul Clinic stretch at Cantonments in Accra when Asamoah allegedly emerged from a nearby bush and ordered her to surrender her handbag containing GH¢27 and the iPhone 7, the prosecution said.
It said Asamoah grabbed the handbag, but the complainant resisted.
The court heard that Asamoah allegedly struck the complainant with a hefty blow, succeeded in snatching the handbag and fled the scene.
A passerby who reportedly witnessed the incident from a distance pursued and apprehended him.
The prosecution said that Asamoah and the handbag were subsequently handed over to the police.
In his caution statement, Asamoah admitted snatching the bag but denied the robbery allegation.
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