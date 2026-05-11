Crime | Top Story

Police inspector interdicted, remanded over alleged robbery attack on MoMo vendor

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  11 May 2026 9:19pm
Police Inspector Bright Appiah Dankwah
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The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a police inspector stationed at the Asuoyeboah Police Station in the Ashanti Region over his alleged involvement in a robbery attack targeting a mobile money vendor in Kumasi.

The suspect, identified as Police Inspector Bright Appiah Dankwah, was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Anti-Robbery Unit following what police described as intelligence-led operations.

A statement released on Monday, May 11 and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters, explained that a search conducted at the officer’s residences led to the retrieval of a Bruni Mod. 92 gas pistol, ammunition and an amount of GH¢9,835 in cash.

The statement indicated that the officer has since been interdicted in line with internal disciplinary procedures pending the outcome of investigations into the alleged robbery case.

Police further disclosed that the suspect was arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on May 11, 2026, where he was remanded into police custody.

He is expected to reappear before the court on May 29, 2026, as investigations continue.

The development has sparked fresh public concern over isolated cases involving security personnel and criminal activities, particularly attacks targeting mobile money operators, who continue to face increasing security threats in parts of the country.

Mobile money vendors across Ghana have in recent years repeatedly called for enhanced protection following a series of armed robbery incidents, some of which have resulted in deaths and severe injuries.

The police administration has meanwhile reiterated its commitment to enforcing discipline within the service and ensuring that any officer found engaging in criminal conduct faces the full rigours of the law.

POLICE INSPECTOR INTERDICTED AND REMANDED OVER ALLEGED ROBBERYDownload

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