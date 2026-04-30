Two dead, 2 in police custody after foiled robbery on Yapei–Tamale Highway

Two suspected robbers, one Ababuga and his colleague, have been shot dead in an open confrontation with personnel of the Ghana Police Service in a guest house.

Two other robbers, Osman Abdulai and Umar Seidu, who were arrested earlier on the Yapei-Tamale highway, are currently in police custody at the Damongo Divisional Police station in the Savannah region after a foiled robbery incident on the same highway.

Their bodies have been deposited at St. Anne's Catholic Hospital mortuary in Damongo.

The Deputy Savannah Regional Police commander, ACP Reynolds Manteaw, in a press briefing, told Journalists that his outfit foiled an attempted robbery at Buipe in the Savannah Region and arrested two suspects, following a series of intelligence-led operations.

According to ACP Manteaw, on April 26, 2026, a Police patrol team on duty along the Yapei–Tamale road encountered three armed men who opened fire on an armoured Police vehicle.

"The team returned fire, forcing the suspects to flee into the bush. A locally manufactured firearm and an empty cartridge were retrieved from the scene," he indicated.

The Deputy Regional commander further indicated that a subsequent intelligence operation led to the arrest of two suspects, Osman Abdulai, also known as 'Landan', and Umar Seidu, at Tamale on April 27, 2026, and they are currently in custody, assisting police with the investigation.

He explained that, during interrogation, the suspects admitted they were on their way to carry out a robbery at Yapei but were forced to abort the plan after being involved in a motor accident.

"They further confessed to their involvement in the earlier attack on the Police patrol team and named their accomplices as Babuga, Kilor, and Malami."

The statement revealed that the suspects later led the police to a location along the Yapei–Salaga road, where a single-barrel shotgun with a shortened barrel and five rounds of ammunition were retrieved.

ACP Reynolds Manteaw said, "In a follow-up operation on 29th April 2026, the police acted on information from suspect Osman Abdulai to get the remaining members of the gang at Buipe.

"At a guest house, two of the suspects were located. One of them, identified as Babuga, attacked the Police with a machete and was shot during the confrontation. Both suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the Buipe District Hospital, but were pronounced dead on arrival."

"Their bodies have been deposited at the St. Anne's Hospital, Damongo, for preservation and autopsy."

The police said they are not giving up on those on the run, as efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and dismantle the robbery network. The two, according to the police, would be arraigned before the court today.

In a related development, the assembly member for the Yapei Electoral Area, Kamilu Iddi, has lauded the police for what he described as a groundbreaking day.

"These robbers have been harassing residents and market women, but always escape with their booty. But as the saying goes, every day for the thief, one day for the master," he stated.

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