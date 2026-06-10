GNAT threatens WASSCE boycott over detained Nyinahin SHS teacher

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Ashanti Region has threatened to boycott the English Language West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) set for today, June 10, 2026, and embark on protests if a colleague, Eric Buernortey Apaflo, currently in police custody, is not released.

The teacher, who works as a hostel caretaker at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School (GNAT) in the Atwima Mponua District, was detained following an incident involving a final-year female student.

According to the Association, the teacher has remained in custody since his arrest after the altercation, a situation GNAT says raises concerns about how the case is being handled.

“The teacher has done nothing wrong, but we have heard an order from above has been authorized that he is not granted bail instead of them to come down and investigate the matter thoroughly,” he said.

Addressing journalists at the Nyinahini Police Station, the GNAT District Chairman called for immediate intervention by authorities, urging the police to grant the teacher bail and for education officials to ensure due process is followed.

“Should the teacher not be granted bail by tomorrow, GNAT Ashanti Region will be compelled to direct teachers of Nyinahin Catholic SHS and all teachers in the district to boycott the ongoing WASSCE examinations. If the students do not write the English Language, nobody should be blamed,” one of them said.

The association also indicated that if its concerns are not addressed, teachers would take further action, including wearing red armbands and embarking on protest marches to express their dissatisfaction.

“Once it has happened to someone, it can happen to everybody tomorrow. Touch one, touch all. So, if they don’t release the teacher, then the students at Nyinahin will not write the WASSCE.

Our investigations have revealed the student is remorseful and begging for forgiveness,” he revealed.

GNAT stressed that while it remains committed to discipline in schools and the welfare of teachers, it expects authorities to act promptly to prevent further escalation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.