Teacher, final-year student clash in alleged hostel fee dispute at Nyinahin Catholic SHS

A teacher who reportedly serves as the hostel caretaker at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has been captured in a physical altercation with a final-year female student.

According to information shared by the Crime Check Ghana Facebook page, the confrontation stemmed from the student's outstanding hostel fees, which the teacher had allegedly demanded she settle.

A video circulating on social media shows the pair engaged in a heated exchange that escalated into a physical confrontation, drawing the attention of other students.

The incident has sparked discussions about discipline, conflict resolution and the conduct expected of both teachers and students in educational institutions.

In the footage, several students are seen observing the incident, with some recording the altercation on their mobile phones rather than intervening.

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