Bole SHS teacher under scrutiny over alleged sexual misconduct with final-year student

Audio By Carbonatix
Authorities at Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region have launched an investigation into allegations involving a teacher and a final-year student after a video allegedly linked to the two surfaced online.
The incident has sparked widespread discussion within the school and the Bole community, with many expressing shock over the claims.
According to sources, the teacher, said to be a science tutor at the school, is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate conduct with the student in one of the school’s science laboratories.
The video, which has since circulated on social media, reportedly prompted school authorities to begin internal processes to establish the facts surrounding the matter.
Sources further indicate that a committee was scheduled to meet with the teacher on Monday, June 15, as part of the ongoing investigation.
Neither the school authorities nor the relevant education officials had publicly commented on the matter at the time of filing this report.
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