ICC top prosecutor removed over sexual misconduct allegations

Audio By Carbonatix
Members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have voted to dismiss Karim Khan as chief prosecutor for alleged sexual misconduct.
Elected the ICC's third prosecutor in 2021, Khan was suspended last month. The decision to remove him was passed with 82 votes in favour.
The court's oversight body found in June he had committed a "serious breach of duty and serious misconduct" by engaging in an improper sexual relationship with a junior ICC staff member and seeking to stop her pursuing her complaint.
Khan has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him.
His lawyers have described his suspension as "unlawful, procedurally unfair and unsupported by evidence".
This process goes beyond the fate of a single prosecutor and could reshape the world's only permanent war‑crimes tribunal.
The misconduct investigation has put the institution under a glaring spotlight, intensified divisions inside it and played out alongside an unprecedented campaign to weaken, and in fact dismantle, the ICC in its entirety.
The fear among its supporters is that the court will emerge weakened and less able to face the gravest global threats.
A second referral was made in October 2024. The matter was then transferred to the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), which conducted a broader investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of authority.
That inquiry ran from November 2024 to December 2025 and generated more than 5,000 pages of evidence and testimony.
The OIOS findings were subsequently reviewed by a panel of three judges tasked with advising whether Khan's conduct amounted to serious misconduct, less serious misconduct, or no misconduct.
The allegations have unfolded during a period of exceptional pressure on the ICC, coinciding with wider political tensions.
The United States imposed sanctions on Khan after he sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged crimes linked to the war in Gaza.
Washington's attitude to the court in general has become increasingly hostile in recent years.
Earlier this month, the US launched a new "whole‑of‑government" campaign to dismantle the ICC "brick by brick" in what it calls a threat to American sovereignty, promising visa bans, asset freezes and diplomatic pressure on allies to withdraw from the court or reject its jurisdiction over their nationals.
The United States, Russia and Israel are not members of the ICC. However, the court can exercise jurisdiction over crimes committed by their nationals on the territory of ICC member states.
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