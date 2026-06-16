GES interdicts Bole SHS teacher over alleged sexual misconduct with student

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted a teacher of Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region following allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

In a press statement issued on June 16 and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the service said it had become aware of a disturbing video circulating on social media which allegedly depicts sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a student of the school.

The GES announced that investigations have been launched into the matter and that the teacher involved has been interdicted pending the outcome of the probe.

According to the statement, "Management has initiated investigations into the matter. Pending the outcome of the investigations, management directs that the teacher is interdicted in accordance with GES rules and regulations."

The Service used the opportunity to reiterate its firm stance against inappropriate relationships between teachers and students, stressing that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct.

"Management strongly condemns all forms of amorous relationships between teachers and students," the statement noted. It added that the service "reiterates its zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct and cautions all staff to uphold the highest standards of professional ethics and conduct at all times."

GES further assured the public of its commitment to safeguarding students across the country's educational institutions and indicated that any person found culpable would face the appropriate sanctions.

"Management remains committed to ensuring the safety, protection, and well-being of all students within the educational system," the statement said. "Appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken against any individual found culpable."

The Service also assured the public that the matter is receiving the attention it deserves and that updates would be provided where necessary as investigations continue.

"The public is assured that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Further updates, where necessary, might be provided as investigations progress," the statement added.

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