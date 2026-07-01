GES suspends salary of interdicted Bole SHS teacher over alleged sexual misconduct

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has suspended the salary of a teacher at Bole Senior High School accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student after he allegedly absconded from duty following the incident.

According to GES, the teacher failed to report to work after the allegation surfaced, prompting the Service to halt his salary and report the matter to the Ghana Police Service for his arrest and further investigation.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, July 1, 2026, the Director-General of GES, Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, said the Service is collaborating with the Police to ensure the teacher is apprehended to face both criminal prosecution and internal disciplinary proceedings.

He disclosed that the teacher had already been interdicted before the decision was taken to suspend his salary due to his continued absence from duty.

Professor Davis described the alleged conduct as unacceptable and a serious breach of the standards expected of teachers, stressing that GES would invoke the toughest sanctions available under its code of conduct.

“We want to pursue legal action against the staff involved and also take him through our established processes under the code of conduct so that, at the end of the day, we apply the rules as stipulated in our code of conduct,” he said.

He added that the Service is determined to ensure the incident serves as a deterrent to others.

“We will apply the toughest sanctions to serve as a deterrent because we want our school environment to be safe. Teachers who expose children the way we saw in the video have no place in GES,” Professor Davis stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.