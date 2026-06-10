Court throws out Nyinahin Catholic SHS assault case; parties urged to reconcile

The Toase District Court has struck out the assault case involving a teacher and a student of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School.

The physical altercation on campus sparked widespread public outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The case stemmed from an incident in which a teacher, Eric Afful, was captured on video repeatedly striking a female student before lifting and throwing her to the ground.

The footage triggered public condemnation and led to the teacher’s arrest.

When the matter came before the court, it encouraged both parties, together with their families, to pursue an amicable resolution through reconciliation and an out-of-court settlement.

Following the proceedings, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Professor Elvis Binney, appealed to civil society organisations and members of the public to refrain from making prejudicial comments about the teacher.

He also urged individuals to avoid issuing threats against Mr Afful as efforts are made to resolve the matter peacefully.

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