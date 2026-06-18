National

Police caution WASSCE candidates against violence, vandalism after exams

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  18 June 2026 2:47pm
File photo: Students at an examination
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned secondary school final-year students preparing to complete the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to celebrate responsibly and refrain from engaging in unlawful activities that could jeopardise their prospects.

In a statement issued ahead of the conclusion of the examinations on Thursday, 18 June 2026, the Police urged candidates across the country to remain disciplined and law-abiding as they mark the end of their secondary school education.

The Service warned that acts of violence, vandalism, arson, assault and other forms of misconduct carry serious criminal consequences and could derail the academic and professional aspirations of students.

According to the Police, anyone found engaging in criminal conduct will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The caution follows two recent incidents involving students in the Upper East Region that resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

At Zebilla Senior High Technical School, two students were arrested in connection with the alleged arson of a teacher's apartment.

In a separate incident at Bawku Senior High School, four students were arrested for allegedly participating in a riot, assaulting school staff and destroying school and private property.

The Ghana Police Service called on students, parents, guardians and school authorities to work together to promote discipline, respect and peaceful celebrations as candidates complete their examinations.

The Service reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that the conclusion of the WASSCE examinations is marked in a safe and responsible manner across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group