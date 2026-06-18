Police caution WASSCE candidates against violence, vandalism after exams

File photo: Students at an examination

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned secondary school final-year students preparing to complete the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to celebrate responsibly and refrain from engaging in unlawful activities that could jeopardise their prospects.

In a statement issued ahead of the conclusion of the examinations on Thursday, 18 June 2026, the Police urged candidates across the country to remain disciplined and law-abiding as they mark the end of their secondary school education.

The Service warned that acts of violence, vandalism, arson, assault and other forms of misconduct carry serious criminal consequences and could derail the academic and professional aspirations of students.

According to the Police, anyone found engaging in criminal conduct will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The caution follows two recent incidents involving students in the Upper East Region that resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

At Zebilla Senior High Technical School, two students were arrested in connection with the alleged arson of a teacher's apartment.

In a separate incident at Bawku Senior High School, four students were arrested for allegedly participating in a riot, assaulting school staff and destroying school and private property.

The Ghana Police Service called on students, parents, guardians and school authorities to work together to promote discipline, respect and peaceful celebrations as candidates complete their examinations.

The Service reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that the conclusion of the WASSCE examinations is marked in a safe and responsible manner across the country.

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