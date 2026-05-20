Woman, 24, allegedly attacked during robbery attempt at Akatsi 

A 24-year-old petty trader, identified as Blessing Avorgbedor, was allegedly attacked by a suspected thief at Akatsi in the Volta Region on Monday evening.

The suspect allegedly attempted to rob her of her iPhone 13 Pro Max but was unsuccessful after the victim struggled with him.

Information gathered indicated that the victim had gone to town to buy some items when she was allegedly attacked on her way back by the suspect, identified only as Victor.

During the struggle, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, leaving her with a deep cut on the mouth.

The victim reportedly screamed for help, but no one responded until the suspect noticed a light approaching the scene and fled.

The victim’s bag and her damaged mobile phone, however, were not taken.

The case has since been reported to the Akatsi Police Command, where the victim was issued a medical form for treatment and documentation.

The victim has since been treated and discharged.

The suspect is currently at large, while investigations are ongoing.

Residents in the area have appealed to the Akatsi Police Command to intensify efforts to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.