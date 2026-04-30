Regional

Volta Region: Abor Police crack down on robbery syndicate, arrest five

Source: GNA  
  30 April 2026 10:55am
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The Police at Abor in the Volta Region have arrested five suspected members of a robbery syndicate believed to be behind a series of motorbike thefts and street robberies around Abor and its adjoining towns.

The suspects, Yusif Haruna, 31, a herdsman, Pascal Gaso, 20, a mason, Atsu Shitor, 35, a mechanic/electrician, Dziedzorm Dagba Martin, 32, a broom maker, and Raphael Hiatefe, 35, a kente weaver were picked up in separate intelligence-led operations conducted between April 16 and April 28, 2026.

Sources available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the suspects were allegedly involved in criminal activities within Anyako, Gamorkorpe, Avenorpeme, Abor, and surrounding communities.

The source said preliminary investigations indicate that the group carried out several coordinated attacks targeting motorbike riders.

On April 4, at about 0300 hours, a motorcycle was stolen at the Anyako Council area by Pascal Gaso, Atsu Shitor, and an accomplice identified only as Kose, who is currently on the run.

In another incident on April 5 at about 2100 hours, a motorbike rider was robbed at Gamorkorpe near Avenorpeme by Dziedzorm Dagba Martin, Atsu Shitor, and another suspect, Soja, also at large.

The suspects were reportedly armed with a cutlass and a locally manufactured gun, which they used to threaten their victim.

A Police source further disclosed that on April 12 this year, at about 0200 hours, a similar robbery occurred at the same location, allegedly involving Atsu Shitor and the two suspects who are still at large.

Investigations have also revealed that some of the stolen motorcycles were sold to Raphael Hiatefe and Yusif Haruna, who are now facing charges of dishonestly receiving stolen property.

During the operation, the police retrieved a knife and a claw bar believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes.

Three other suspects identified as Kose, Soja, and Gbedze are currently on the run, whilst efforts are underway to apprehend them.

All five suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations, while a case docket is being prepared for prosecution.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Abor Police Command, led by Sgt. Kpodovia Richard, with support from L/Cpl. Wisdom Dzah.

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